The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Provise Management Group Has Boosted Its Position; Trellus Management Company Cut Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Position as Stock Value Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 8,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 113,002 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, up from 104,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.55M market cap company. The stock increased 5.10% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 514,586 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 38.95 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 38,906 shares to 11,473 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 28,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,712 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 was bought by Ruffel Charles A..