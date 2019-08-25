The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Permanens Capital LP Has Lifted Holding; As Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined, Southport Management Raised Holding by $181.00 Million

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 72.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.50M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24 million shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Encana Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Corporation (ECA) CEO Douglas Suttles on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 94,500 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 56,768 shares. Allen Ops Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 9.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Nuwave Investment Management Limited Company owns 5,714 shares. Group has 0.08% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 470,728 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0.3% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). New York-based Strategic Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Arizona-based Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Com has invested 1.61% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.13% or 169,065 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 239,045 shares stake. Central Corp invested 1.43% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Hills Bank Tru owns 38,406 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd owns 4.17M shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.47% or 81,887 shares in its portfolio.