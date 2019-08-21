The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut Stake by $3.32 Million; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Upped Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 2.02 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 79,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 34,967 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 114,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 3.47 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Associate Incorporated, California-based fund reported 47,335 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc reported 0.1% stake. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 0.74% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 426,504 shares. Marietta Invest Prns reported 61,062 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Regions owns 33,314 shares. 151,726 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Ltd Com. Federated Investors Pa has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Mgmt has invested 3.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 4.69 million are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability holds 236,116 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 18,656 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.80M for 14.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares to 67,745 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 342,756 are held by Atlanta Capital Management Company L L C. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 4 shares stake. Alkeon Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alphaone Invest Limited Liability Co has 74,110 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 989,925 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 138,493 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 0.12% or 42,201 shares in its portfolio. 13,569 were reported by Gateway Advisers Limited Company. Davenport And Lc holds 0.07% or 53,341 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 85,507 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 3,540 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). York Mngmt Global Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.79% or 173,451 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,468 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $96.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).