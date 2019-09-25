The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Landscape Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $488,394

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 60.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 10,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 26,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 16,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $27.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1769.48. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 7,761 shares to 3,339 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc by 8,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,757 shares, and cut its stake in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ:VRA).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.