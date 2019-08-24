The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Jabodon Pt Company Raised Its Position by $1.80 Million as Stock Declined; Boston Research & Management Position in United Parcel Services (UPS) Has Boosted by $354,645

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,914 are owned by West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Co. Covey Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 3.93% or 68,198 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 18,656 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Albion Grp Ut invested in 12,810 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 16,513 shares. Central Bank & Trust And invested in 125,732 shares. Creative Planning owns 107,297 shares. Allstate reported 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 17,111 were accumulated by Neumann Management Ltd. 21,545 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prns. California-based First Republic Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bb&T Corporation reported 56,590 shares. Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20,067 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 235,712 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Company holds 1.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 30,133 shares. 64,519 are held by Country Club Tru Na. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 1.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.08% or 40,689 shares. Fernwood Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,038 shares. Stephens Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 869 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 194,060 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 20,416 shares. Dillon And Associate reported 1.73% stake. Dakota Wealth holds 2,600 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 4,836 shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 0.8% or 26,725 shares. Baillie Gifford invested in 0.03% or 261,591 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).