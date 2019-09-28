The Charles Schwab Corpora (SCHW) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Increased Holding by $302,280 as Stock Declined; Covalent Partners Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Increased as Shares Declined

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 6.99M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (SCHW) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 7,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 920,335 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99M, up from 912,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Another trade for 177,100 shares valued at $359,065 was made by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 38.29 million shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 597,465 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 204 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 3.89 million shares. Donald Smith And Com Incorporated accumulated 1.75M shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 235,787 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 321,721 shares. Shufro Rose & Communications Ltd Co holds 0% or 10,084 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 624,333 shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 32,344 shares in its portfolio.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,820 shares to 425,551 shares, valued at $70.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,759 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,595 shares.