The Charles Schwab Corpora (SCHW) Holding Held by Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.07 Million

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corpora (SCHW) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 22,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 256,012 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95 million, up from 233,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 8.88M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 720,740 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

