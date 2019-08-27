The CEO and President of Live Ventures (LIVE), Jon Isaac Purchased 4,570 Shares of the Company; Rpt Realty (RPT) Sellers Increased By 0.23% Their Shorts

Rpt Realty (NYSE:RPT) had an increase of 0.23% in short interest. RPT’s SI was 6.88 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.23% from 6.87 million shares previously. With 531,800 avg volume, 13 days are for Rpt Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s short sellers to cover RPT’s short positions. The SI to Rpt Realty’s float is 8.78%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 154,738 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 6.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next Pres and CEO; 08/05/2018 – RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS SAYS UNIT GETS FIVE YEAR MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PAYROLL MANAGED SERVICES DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next President and Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE 12.74 BLN RUPEES VS 11.96 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson: Harper Will Succeed Dennis Gershenson as CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPT); 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST -; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ramco Systems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson 1Q EPS 7c

The CEO and President of Live Ventures Inc, Jon Isaac is in the stock market news today. It was stated in a public form filled by Jon Isaac and submitted to the Washington-based Security and Exchange Commission on 27-08-2019, he acquired 4,570 shares from the company having a market value near $29,572 U.S. Dollars. Jon Isaac’s shares average price was $6.5. He also acquired 3,104 shares worth total $18,872 USD in the last 30 days. Jon Isaac now indirectly possess 0 shares. He also directly possess 1536923 shares. In total he holds a stake of 82.96%.

The stock increased 4.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 21,522 shares traded or 407.59% up from the average. Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) has declined 53.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LIVE News: 25/04/2018 – Live Ventures To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Conference Call on May 14, 2018; 23/04/2018 DJ Live Ventures Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LIVE); 26/04/2018 – Live Ventures Provides Update On Acquisition Of ApplianceSmart; 14/05/2018 – Live Ventures to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2018 – CORRECTION; 16/05/2018 – LIVE VENTURES INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING

More notable recent Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as financials fall, trade hopes flicker – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Trade optimism pushes Wall Street higher – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher, investors assess trade developments – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Trump’s softer stance on trade pushes Wall Street higher – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Futures edge higher as investors weigh mixed signals on trade war – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Live Ventures Incorporated, a holding company, engages in the acquisition and operation of companies in various industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.52 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Manufacturing, Retail and Online, and Services. It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. The Manufacturing segment makes and markets carpets and rugs, and yarn products to carpet dealers focusing on the residential, niche commercial, and hospitality end-markets; makes carpets, and nylon and polypropylene monofilament turf yarn; and sells hard surface products.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $949.06 million. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 78.73 P/E ratio. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers.