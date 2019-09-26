The Cato Corporation (CATO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) and Tilly’s Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). The two are both Apparel Stores companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato Corporation 14 0.52 N/A 1.14 12.62 Tilly’s Inc. 10 0.47 N/A 0.82 10.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Cato Corporation and Tilly’s Inc. Tilly’s Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Cato Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Cato Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Tilly’s Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cato Corporation and Tilly’s Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tilly’s Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 7%

Risk & Volatility

The Cato Corporation has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tilly’s Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Cato Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Tilly’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. The Cato Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tilly’s Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Cato Corporation and Tilly’s Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tilly’s Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Tilly’s Inc.’s potential upside is 55.60% and its consensus price target is $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Cato Corporation and Tilly’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of The Cato Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Tilly’s Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cato Corporation 2.5% 17.88% -1.64% -2.97% -42.63% 0.7% Tilly’s Inc. -2.27% 5% -31.12% -25.93% -41.76% -18.22%

For the past year The Cato Corporation had bullish trend while Tilly’s Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Cato Corporation beats Tilly’s Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories. It operates approximately 222 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through its e-commerce Website, tillys.com. TillyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.