The Cato Corporation (CATO) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) Comparison side by side

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) are two firms in the Apparel Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato Corporation 14 0.41 N/A 1.14 12.62 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Cato Corporation and Destination Maternity Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Cato Corporation and Destination Maternity Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Cato Corporation is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.6. Destination Maternity Corporation’s 0.28 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Cato Corporation is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Destination Maternity Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. The Cato Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.4% of The Cato Corporation shares and 44% of Destination Maternity Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of The Cato Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Cato Corporation 2.5% 17.88% -1.64% -2.97% -42.63% 0.7% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year The Cato Corporation had bullish trend while Destination Maternity Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Cato Corporation beats Destination Maternity Corporation.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.