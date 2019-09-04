The Cato (CATO) Reaches $16.38 After 5.00% Down Move; Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Pearson PLC (LON:PSON), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Pearson PLC has GBX 1115 highest and GBX 696 lowest target. GBX 848.20’s average target is 0.17% above currents GBX 846.8 stock price. Pearson PLC had 29 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1050 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 870 target in Thursday, July 4 report. The stock of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1115 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. See Pearson plc (LON:PSON) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 683.00 New Target: GBX 696.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1115.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1105.00 New Target: GBX 1115.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 790.00 New Target: GBX 795.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 975.00 New Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 870.00 New Target: GBX 915.00 Unchanged

26/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1065.00 New Target: GBX 1090.00 Maintain

The stock of The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 218,230 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 42.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 24/05/2018 – Cato Reports Increase In 1Q Net Income And EPS; 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Rev $213M; 24/05/2018 – CATO CORP – SAME-STORE SALES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 1% TO LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp 1Q EPS 94c; 12/04/2018 – Cato March Same-Store Sales Rose 6%; 08/03/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N FEBRUARY SAME STORE SALES FELL 5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 12/04/2018 – Cato Reports March Same-Store Sales Up 6%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cato Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATO); 24/05/2018 – Cato 2018 Annual Meeting HighlightsThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $405.67M company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $15.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CATO worth $20.28M less.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $405.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold The Cato Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 19.66 million shares or 0.16% less from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 436,621 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co invested 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Vanguard owns 0% invested in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 1.91 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 38,176 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Axa owns 52,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 67,540 shares. 237,569 are held by Prudential Fin. Federated Pa holds 0% or 210 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 29,434 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0% stake. Intll Gru Inc reported 16,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 699 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 1.93 million shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp owns 68,315 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Cato’s (NYSE:CATO) Share Price Down A Worrying 51%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cato Reports Increase In 2Q Net Income And EPS – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cato Reports July Same-Store Sales Up 4% – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Cato Rises After Q2 Results; Retrophin Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Another recent and important Pearson plc (LON:PSON) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Pearson plc’s (LON:PSON) ROE Of 10% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.51 billion GBP. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core divisions. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

The stock increased 0.88% or GBX 7.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 846.8. About 1.88M shares traded. Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.