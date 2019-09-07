The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.60 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.94% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.