The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|17.60
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.94% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
Summary
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.