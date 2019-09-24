The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|17
|3.01
|N/A
|0.94
|18.99
In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|15.1%
|8.5%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 26.47% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.5% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|-5.95%
|1.3%
|8.7%
|68.9%
|76.06%
|74.85%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
Summary
Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.
