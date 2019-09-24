The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 17 3.01 N/A 0.94 18.99

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 26.47% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.5% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.