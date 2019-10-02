The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 12 0.00 8.21M 6.81 2.04

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 68,530,884.81% 38.7% 29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 8 of the 9 factors.