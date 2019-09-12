The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.57
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.