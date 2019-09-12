The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.57 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P.