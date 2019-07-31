The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.77% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
|-1.41%
|-2.06%
|-2.63%
|-13.16%
|-16.69%
|4.14%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.
