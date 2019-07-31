The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.77% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.