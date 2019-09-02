The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.85 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.94%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.