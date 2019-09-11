The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.60 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Carlyle Group L.P. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.3% respectively. Competitively, 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.