The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 3.33 N/A 1.87 8.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Fidus Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.5, which is potential 17.37% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.34% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was less bullish than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.