The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

We will be comparing the differences between The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.46% respectively. Comparatively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 2 of the 2 factors.