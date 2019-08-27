The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 40.42 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.86%. Comparatively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.