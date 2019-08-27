The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|40.42
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.86%. Comparatively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
