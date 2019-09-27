The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Contrasting side by side

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 108 1.22 6.56M 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Carlyle Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,060,606.06% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average price target is $114.67, while its potential upside is 2.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.