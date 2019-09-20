The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Contrasting side by side

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

