The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) Contrasting side by side

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.66% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.