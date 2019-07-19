The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) Contrasting side by side

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.66% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
