The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|11
|13.79
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and MFS California Municipal Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.33% respectively. Comparatively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|1.73%
|2.35%
|6.24%
|17.85%
|12.33%
|17.48%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 3 of the 4 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.
