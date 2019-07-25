The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 11 13.79 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.33% respectively. Comparatively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.73% 2.35% 6.24% 17.85% 12.33% 17.48%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 3 of the 4 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.