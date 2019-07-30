The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Contrasting side by side

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|715.71
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|0%
|0%
|3.3%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.