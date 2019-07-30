The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) Contrasting side by side

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 715.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82% Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.