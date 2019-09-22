The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparing side by side

Since The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Carlyle Group L.P. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.29% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.