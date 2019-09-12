The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Contrasting side by side

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.46%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.