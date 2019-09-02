The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

