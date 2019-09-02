The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.31
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
