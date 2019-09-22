The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) Comparing side by side

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.70 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Clough Global Equity Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.