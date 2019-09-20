The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparison side by side

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
|12
|1.12
|N/A
|1.27
|8.43
In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|199.7%
|8.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given The Carlyle Group L.P. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 21.50% and its average target price is $12.83.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
|-4.46%
|-8.47%
|-26.41%
|-13.57%
|-24.33%
|0.19%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
Summary
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 6 of the 8 factors.
BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.
