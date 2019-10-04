The Carlyle Group L.P. (TCGP) and 57161 (:) Comparing side by side

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) and 57161 (:) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and 57161’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Carlyle Group L.P. and 57161’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.24% of 57161 are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 57161 has 5.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats 57161.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.