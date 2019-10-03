The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|-1.68
|106.78M
|1.63
|14.61
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Carlyle Group L.P. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|441,422,075.24%
|30.1%
|1.5%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and OFS Credit Company Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 0.85% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
