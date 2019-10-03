The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.68 106.78M 1.63 14.61 OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Carlyle Group L.P. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 441,422,075.24% 30.1% 1.5% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 0.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.