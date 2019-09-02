The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.57 N/A 1.63 14.61 Noah Holdings Limited 43 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Noah Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Carlyle Group L.P. and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Noah Holdings Limited has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Noah Holdings Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 9.75% for The Carlyle Group L.P. with average price target of $25. Noah Holdings Limited on the other hand boasts of a $52 average price target and a 73.33% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Noah Holdings Limited is looking more favorable than The Carlyle Group L.P., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has 51.43% stronger performance while Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats The Carlyle Group L.P. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.