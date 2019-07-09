The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 19 2.80 N/A 1.84 11.33 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Carlyle Group L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.67 shows that The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Manning & Napier Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 32.82% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.