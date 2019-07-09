The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|19
|2.80
|N/A
|1.84
|11.33
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
Table 1 demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Carlyle Group L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|41.1%
|2.1%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.67 shows that The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Manning & Napier Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 32.82% upside potential and a consensus target price of $31.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-0.67%
|10.33%
|10.68%
|4.41%
|-3.34%
|32.25%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.