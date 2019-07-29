The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

We are comparing The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.95 N/A 1.84 11.33 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.92 N/A 1.22 14.54

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.76% and an $31 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 41.94%. 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.