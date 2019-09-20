The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV)

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 3.05 N/A 1.63 14.61 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.10 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -6.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 16.58%. Insiders owned 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.