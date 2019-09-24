The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 22 3.06 N/A 1.63 14.61 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.48 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Carlyle Group L.P. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -6.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Carlyle Group L.P. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44% and 30.5% respectively. Insiders held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.