The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparison side by side

Since The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.57 N/A 1.63 14.61 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.22 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Carlyle Group L.P. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Carlyle Group L.P. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25 is The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.75%. On the other hand, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s potential upside is 14.66% and its average target price is $15.25. Based on the data delivered earlier, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is looking more favorable than The Carlyle Group L.P., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.