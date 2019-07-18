The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.83 N/A 1.84 11.33 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.28 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and THL Credit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Carlyle Group L.P. and THL Credit Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and THL Credit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 THL Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 30.97% upside potential and an average target price of $31.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and THL Credit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 41.32%. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% THL Credit Inc. -2.92% 0.15% -1.33% -8.14% -15.05% 9.54%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was more bullish than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 7 of the 8 factors THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.