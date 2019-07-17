The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.87 N/A 1.84 11.33 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.97 N/A 1.09 12.96

In table 1 we can see The Carlyle Group L.P. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Carlyle Group L.P. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential upside is 29.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has stronger performance than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.