The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Comparison side by side

Both The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.57 N/A 1.63 14.61 Scully Royalty Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Carlyle Group L.P. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Risk & Volatility

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd.’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Scully Royalty Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Scully Royalty Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.75% and an $25 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. was less bullish than Scully Royalty Ltd.