The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.60 N/A 1.63 14.61 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 highlights The Carlyle Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Carlyle Group L.P. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 23.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares and 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders are 5.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has 51.43% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.