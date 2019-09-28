The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.75 106.78M 1.63 14.61 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 0.00 4.32M 1.75 5.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 445,845,511.48% 30.1% 1.5% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 43,329,989.97% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that The Carlyle Group L.P. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -2.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 17.3%. Insiders held 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Competitively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P. has 51.43% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.