The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparing side by side

We are comparing The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.58 N/A 1.63 14.61 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.88 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Carlyle Group L.P. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 41.94%. About 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC Inc. has 1.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.