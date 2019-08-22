The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Contrasting side by side

Since The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.61 N/A 1.63 14.61 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.41 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Carlyle Group L.P. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Carlyle Group L.P. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Focus Financial Partners Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Carlyle Group L.P. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 9.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25. Competitively the consensus target price of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $39.63, which is potential 86.85% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears more favorable than The Carlyle Group L.P., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 90.4%. Insiders owned 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Competitively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.