The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group L.P. 20 2.82 N/A 1.63 14.61 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.68 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates The Carlyle Group L.P. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 18.44% upside potential and an average target price of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Carlyle Group L.P. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 28.27%. 5.4% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year The Carlyle Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.