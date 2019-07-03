The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) Shorts Down By 10.77%

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 40.58% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. CG’s profit would be $138.05 million giving it 14.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s analysts see 64.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 572,869 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 3.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ATOTECH UK TOPCO LTD; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – KEY MILESTONE IN CREATING A FOCUSED, HIGH PERFORMING PAINTS AND COATINGS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 26/03/2018 – Carlyle-owned Brazilian toy retailer postpones IPO; 06/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP NAMES HONGJIANG ZHANG AS SENIOR ADVISOR; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel has agreed to sell its specialty chemicals business to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore’s GIC for 10.1 billion euros ($12.6 billion), including debt; 07/05/2018 – Kane WU: Carlyle set to close new Asia fund at $6.5 billion; 13/04/2018 – ManorCare seeks court approval to exit bankruptcy under landlord; 10/04/2018 – Vitol and Carlyle Group pull €2bn Varo Energy IPO; 18/05/2018 – Carlyle Group Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations to Acquire HGH Infrared Systems

Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) had a decrease of 10.77% in short interest. BG’s SI was 2.84 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.77% from 3.18 million shares previously. With 889,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s short sellers to cover BG’s short positions. The SI to Bunge Limited Bunge Limited’s float is 2.07%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 365,185 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 03/04/2018 – Argentina modifies soybean export tax timing in boost to shippers; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 17/05/2018 – Bunge’s Plan to IPO Brazil Sugar Unit Has to Overcome Sour Mood; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BG in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advisors holds 0.34% or 85,918 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has 1.44M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 300 are held by Optimum Advisors. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ing Groep Nv holds 8,189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 355,054 shares. Nomura owns 30,891 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lumina Fund Ltd has invested 0.26% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 29,496 shares. Kepos Lp holds 0.48% or 121,837 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Guggenheim Cap holds 290,363 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8,235 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.03 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 26.89 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold The Carlyle Group L.P. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 175,163 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 207,917 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl has 2,223 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 325,299 shares. Pnc Financial Gp accumulated 154,160 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited accumulated 59,826 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 12,575 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Management Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Bamco accumulated 0.25% or 3.25 million shares. Regions Financial stated it has 1,000 shares. Whittier Tru Communications invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Geode Cap Mgmt reported 90,254 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Carlyle Group had 8 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 4.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The firm invests across four divisions which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions.