The Carlyle Group (CG) Holding Has Upped by Markel Corp; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Lifted Position

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.54 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SEPARATE PROCESS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ACCEPTED EU432M OF NOTES FOR PURCHASE IN TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED, AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT BINDING AGREEMENTS WILL BE SIGNED; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – SALE INCLUDES RIO TINTO’S 82.0 PER CENT INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK OPERATING MINE AND ITS 71.2 PER CENT INTEREST IN VALERIA PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks over Grasberg exit; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine to EMR and Adaro for $2.25B; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Not Part of Mongolian Mine Bribery Investigation, Say Swiss Prosecutors -FT; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO

Markel Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group (CG) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in The Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 918,817 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 18/05/2018 – Carlyle: Equity for the Transaction Will Be Provided by Carlyle Europe Technology Partners; 27/03/2018 – Carlyle wins fight for AkzoNobel speciality chemicals arm; 19/04/2018 – Cava producer Codorniu rejects Carlyle offer, open to minority partner; 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Carlyle Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal for Majority Stake in HGH; 22/05/2018 – CARLYLE CO-CHAIR DAVID RUBENSTEIN SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY EVENT; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE INDONESIA DEALMAKER WINARTA; 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP SAYS CARLYLE AND MONTEFIORE ARE MAINTAINING MAJORITY CONTROL OVER ECG; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Will The Recent Decline In RIO’s Iron Ore Output Guidance Affect The Company’s Stock Valuation? – Forbes” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Turquoise Hill Resources Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto reports decline in H1 net profit but announces $1B special dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron ore extends slump amid ‘loss in confidence’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS) by 205 shares to 11,501 shares, valued at $289.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 57 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 1 (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 2,449 shares. Prtn Group Holdings Ag holds 1.39% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) or 555,007 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Finance has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.02% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 695 shares. Natixis reported 807,731 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 399,507 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 1,700 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd owns 94,677 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 37,048 shares. 12,575 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.05% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Group Inc owns 869,150 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 33,798 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.