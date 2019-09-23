The Buckle Inc. (BKE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

As Apparel Stores businesses, The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle Inc. 18 1.10 N/A 1.90 10.72 Destination Maternity Corporation 1 0.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Buckle Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23% 14.7% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Volatility and Risk

The Buckle Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Buckle Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Destination Maternity Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. The Buckle Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Buckle Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.9% and 44% respectively. About 1.6% of The Buckle Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year The Buckle Inc. has 10.63% stronger performance while Destination Maternity Corporation has -70.75% weaker performance.

Summary

The Buckle Inc. beats Destination Maternity Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.